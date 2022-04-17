Artists, writers gather to celebrate Leni Robredo’s presidential bid

MANILA - Filipino artists, writers and literary luminaries gathered for the launch of the book “Lugaw ni Leni, Pink Parol, KKK, Kakampink, Atbp”, a collection of literary and musical works by various artists.

The book was published by San Anselmo Press and was edited by Aldrin Pentero and National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario.

LOOK: LUGAW NI LENI, PINK PAROL, KKK, KAKAMPINK, ATBP. Book Launching at Leni-Kiko Volunteer Headquarters in Katipunan, Quezon City.



National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario was one of the editors of the book. | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/7HLml8NDEZ — Nico Bagsic (@nicobagsic) April 17, 2022

In his introduction written in Filipino, Almario described the first chapter as an exposition of the current state of corruption in Philippine society and politics, while the second chapter shows the awakening political consciousness of various sectors and their search for a new government.

Among the featured writers are award-winning poets, journalists, spoken word artists, pop culture icons, newspaper columnists, authors, professors and other advocates of Filipino literature.

Almario initially wanted to feature only poems. But, as he wrote in Filipino, his plan changed completely because of what he called an ongoing cultural revolution borne out of the 2022 elections.

The outpouring of support from people at the rallies and the spontaneous announcements from various sectors motivated Almario to create the anthology.

According to Marvin Aseron, the book’s publisher, the inspiration for the collective was Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential campaign for the May 2022 national elections, as well as her people’s campaign.

"Ito’y isa sa mga sinasabi nating pagsasalibro para hindi malimit ang ganda ng kandidatura ang ganda ng election na ito dahil meron tayong isang kandidato na nagsasakatawan ng ating saloobin para sa bayan,” Aseron said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

He also highlighted the efforts and artistry of the various writers who contributed to the publishing of the book.

Aseron said that National Artist Virgilio Almario, more widely known as Rio Alma, was the one who opened the call for literary works that were included in the book.

It was also due to the popular demand for the “100 Pink Poems Para kay Leni” that they made them publish another collection of literary works.

“Ito ay para maaalala natin ang yugto ng kasaysayan ng Pilipinas na ito. Na sa kaunaunahang pagkakataon ay magtipon tipon ang mga artista, nagtipon tipon ang mga taong nasa sining, manggagawa ng kanta na ilagay sa isang aklat ang kanilang mga likha para sa isang kandidato,” Anselmo explained.

Other literary luminaries who were present during the book launch were Krip Yuson, Butch Dalisay, Gemino Abad, and award-winning screenwriter and author Ricky Lee.

Aside from Almario, two other national artists joined the event, namely Alice Reyes for Dance and Ramon Santos for Music.

Other personalities who were there to support other writers and artists were Kabataan Partylist congresswoman Sarah Elago and Kapamilya Partylist first nominee and screenwriter Jerry Gracio.

The anthology features over 75 Filipino artists.