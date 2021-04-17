Summer eats: Sebastian's turns fruit sorbets into refreshing popsicles



MANILA -- Sebastian’s Ice Cream brings all things fruity this summer with its line of Fruitsicle sorbet bars.

With the same creative spirit that made the iconic green mango sorbet and bagoong flavor, Sebastian’s creates a popsicle line that screams summer fun with tart, fresh, and exciting combinations of flavors.

As a sorbet, the fruitsicles are dairy-free and vegan-friendly, using only real local and imported fruits, cane sugar, and filtered water.

Kamias. Start with something tart like the Kamias Fruitsicle! Green and sour with a bit of sweetness, it’s the perfect palate cleanser to any meal! Buko Passionfruit. Creamy buko sorbet swirled with tangy passionfruit sorbet from Davao make for an exciting new tropical flavor. Mango Raspberry. Said to be their head Sorbetero’s favorite fruits, this combination takes the sweetness of our mangoes and balances it with the red raspberries’ sweet-acidity. It’s a bright new flavor that seems at home in a smoothie, and now in a popsicle! Triple Melon. This flavor can go head-to-head with the crowd-favorite Korean popsicle and win. Using watermelon, honeydew melon and Japanese melons sorbet swirled together, it’s the sweetest of the lot and will surely be a hit with melon lovers everywhere!



Meanwhile, check out the ice cream cake version of a Mexican tres leches. The Pastillas de Leche Ice Cream Cake has milk-infused cake, condensed milk ice cream (which wasn’t as sweet as you would think it would be) and topped with pastillas and white chocolate drizzle. Available in a 9-inch cake or in slices.

Pastillas de Leche Ice Cream Cake. Handout

The Fruitsicles, ice cream cake and other bestselling flavors are available for pick-up in their stores (and resellers), as well as delivery via Sebastian's online store. Orders for delivery are guaranteed to be frozen on delivery.