Reigning Miss Cosmo World Meiji Cruz is now part of the Philippine team that handles the local franchise of the pageant. Instagram: @bb.meijicruz

MANILA — A new local pageant, Miss Cosmo World Philippines, is beckoning to aspiring beauties.

What sets it apart in the dime-a-dozen beauty contests is its grand prize of P1 million for the winner.

“We are giving it in full, no installments,“ reigning Miss Cosmo World Meiji Cruz told ABS-CBN News over the weekend at the launch of the pageant’s Philippines franchise at Kao Manila in Pasay City.

That’s the biggest cash award now in local pageantry, higher than all the established beauty competitions.

“That’s it! Hindi 10 installments,“ Cruz emphasized. “We also have to follow the standard of the mother organization in Malaysia which also gives one of the highest cash award in international pageants — USD100,000.”

In December 2022, Cruz won the Miss Cosmo World title in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia. She reportedly got USD100,000 in cash on top of other prizes worth RM1 million or a total of over P19 million in cash and prizes.

Dubbed as a Cinderella-like pageant, the competition transforms women, not only in terms of beauty, but more importantly in financial literacy and independence.

Now that she holds the Philippines franchise, Cruz also wants to select candidates from marginalized communities.

“Hindi po ito para sa may kayang candidates, hindi ito oriented sa beauty camps. Para sa lahat ito,“ Cruz said, citing the search for candidates this summer culminating in the Miss Cosmo World Philippines coronation by September 2023. “We will give them seminars in financial know-how and entrepreneurial skills.”

Cruz herself emerged from the shadows of regional and national competitions starting in 2010 in Valenzuela . She emerged as second runner-up at the Binibining Pilipinas 2021, one of the most challenging editions of the pageant as it was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think I have fulfilled my destiny so I am giving back and helping other women,” she said.

She also hopes for a back-to-back victory in the 30th edition of the international pageant in Malaysia this year.

Cruz is joined by Kagandahang Flores Camp founder Rodin Gilbert Flores, journalist Joee Guilas, Atty. Adel Reyes and Laurens Jan Domingo in the Miss Cosmo World Philippines team.

