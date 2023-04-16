'Cleantramuros': Volunteerism keeps 'Walled City' litter-free

Volunteers participate in the "Cleantramuros" clean-up drive in Manila on April 16, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Intramuros Administration is spearheading “Cleantramuros,” a volunteer program that aims to promote the culture of cleanliness inside the Walled City and beyond.

Around 15 volunteered in the clean-up drive on Sunday, according to Jeffrey Yap, OIC of the Urban Planning and Committee Development of Intramuros Administration.

Most of the litter swept by volunteers were food waste and wrappers, he said.

Yap added that taking part in the program has benefits.

“Apart from their volunteerism, we’re offering free entrance sa Fort Santiago sa lahat ng mag-bo-volunteer sa clean-up. Bibigyan din naming sila ng certificate of volunteerism. Iyon ang aming thank you doon sa mga nag-volunteer for the clean-up drive.”

People can also donate brooms to "Cleantramuros," which Yap also described as community service.

Those interested can sign up in the weekly clean-up via the Intramuros Administration Facebook page.