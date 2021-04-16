This new sports apparel brand is owned by Rodjun Cruz and his family

MANILA -- Actor-dancer Rodjun Cruz and his family have launched their own sports apparel brand.

Called CruzFit, the new brand offers products such as hoodies, caps, and face masks in colors such as orange, white, and black.

Also part of the business are Cruz's wife Dianne Medina, his brothers Rayver and Omar, as well as his in-laws Xavier and Andrea Medina who are experienced in the sports and fashion retail industries.

During the brand launch which was streamed live on Facebook, Cruz said their latest project "was born out of the determination and dedication to be fit and healthy."

"The process of bringing this brand to life took years of planning and conceptualizing," he said, adding, "Gusto kong magpasalamat sa mga family members ko na nagtiwala sa akin."

CruzFit's products are available on the brand's social media pages.

