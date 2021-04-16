Miss Universe Canada to wear evening gown creation of Michael Cinco

Miss Universe Canada Nova Stevens will wear a couture creation by Michael Cinco, the Dubai-based international Filipino designer confirmed to ABS-CBN News Friday.

“Yes, I will do her gowns," Cinco replied in an Instagram message. “Nova Stevens messaged me directly and asked me to design her evening gown.”

Cinco also disclosed that he and the national director of Miss Canada are friends and that he also designed the evening gowns of the country’s Miss Universe representatives in 2018 and 2019.

Cinco’s announcement followed speculations about his recent social post showing him and Stevens enjoying Dubai’s nightlife.

On Instagram, Cinco billed the statuesque Stevens, one of the favorites in this year's Miss Universe pageant, as a “goddess.” A model and advocate for Black Lives Matter, she is also listed as the first woman of Sudanese origin to compete in the pageant.

One of the most celebrated designers of his generation, Cinco has dressed up a wide array of top celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Aishwarya Rai, Beyonce, Nicole Scherzinger, and Tyra Banks, among others. He also created the farewell gowns of Miss Universe winners Pia Wurtzbach and Iris Mittenaere.

Cinco is the latest in the roster of Pinoy designers and pageant coaches helping other Miss Universe candidates. Miss Romania Bianca Tirsin is being trained by veteran pageant coach Makoy Manlapaz; designer Jian Lasala was chosen by Miss Belize Iris Salguero to create her evening gown; while Baguio-based designer Rian Fernandez was also tapped to create Miss Cambodia’s Sarita Reth’s gown.

Other Miss Universe beauties trained by Filipinos include Miss Cameroon Angele Kossinda under the tutelage of international pageant trainer Carlo Sapurco; Miss El Salvador Vanesa Velasquez under Rodgil Flores's beauty camp Kagandahang Flores; and Miss Malta Anthea Zammit under catwalk trainer Mharvz Napoles.

Related video: