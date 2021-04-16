LOOK: Maymay Entrata stuns in Mega cover as she marks 5th year in showbiz

Photo from Maymay Entrata's Instagram account

MANILA -- Young star Maymay Entrata embraced her inner fashionista as the cover girl of lifestyle magazine Mega as she celebrates her fifth year in showbiz.

On Instagram, Entrata wowed her fans anew with her colorful and stylish looks for the magazine’s April issue which also highlighted how she not only turned her dream into reality but found her purpose.

“Araw-araw pinipili kong pasalamatan ang Panginoon dahil habang tumatagal madami akong natutunan at isa na dito is to fully embrace the entertainment world I am in because through this unti-unti kong naintindihan na lahat ng blessings ko ngayon ay blessings din sa karamihan,” Entrata said.

The “Pinoy Big Brother” big winner admitted that it took her some time before she adjusted to the changes in her life since winning the reality show.

“It was a challenge to adjust in the beginning hindi lang sa trabaho kung 'di pati na sa mga katrabaho ko. It wasn’t easy growing into this craft that’s why kapag may opportunity to learn and improve, kinukuha ko po talaga because I am really passionate about this craft,” she said.

Five years on, Entrata has learned to be independent and accept her limitations, aware that she cannot please everyone to what she does.

“I learned to not depend on anyone’s approval but God’s. Dahil dumating sa point na naging people-pleaser ako kung saan 'di siya naging healthy because it came to a point that I wasn’t my real self anymore,” she revealed.

When asked to pick between modelling and acting, Entrata chose acting, explaining that she could still be a model while being an actress.

Entrata rose to fame when she entered the famous yellow house as a housemate. She got paired with fellow "PBB" contestant Edward Barber and formed one of the most followed love teams in the country, the MayWard.

She appeared in several films, including in the highest grossing film “Hello, Love, Goodbye”, in TV series such as “La Luna Sangre” and “Wansapanataym”, and even on digital shows.

The 23-year-old actress just recently renewed her contract with the Kapamilya network.

Related video: