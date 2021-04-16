LOOK: Aga Muhlach's daughter Atasha is all grown up in magazine cover

MANILA -- Atasha Muhlach, the daughter of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez, wowed netizens as she posed as the cover girl for the latest issue of fashion magazine Metro.Style.

Atasha, one of the fraternal twins of Muhlach and Gonzalez, is turning 20 in November.



For her first solo magazine cover, Atasha wore dresses by Mark Bumgarner, Sasa Jimenez, Patty Ang, and Debbie Co. Her photos were taken by Charisma Lico-Santos.



In the magazine, Atasha shared her thoughts about show business.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunities that come by and I'm just excited to see where life will take me. As of right now, I'm just taking things day by day," Atasha said.



Here are some photos and behind the scene clips from Metro.Style's cover shoot.