Kelley Day tests negative for COVID-19

Miss Eco International first runner-up Kelley Day has tested negative for COVID-19, organizers said through an Instagram Stories post on Thursday.

While she has tested negative for the coronavirus, Day will continue to stay in Egypt due to quarantine restrictions in the Philippines.

Day finished first runner-up to Gizzelle Uys of South Africa in Miss Eco International, which was held in Egypt last April 4 (April 5 in Manila).

Miss World Philippines, which sent Day as a representative to the pageant, earlier said that the beauty queen is "doing okay health-wise."

Day has yet to make a public statement about the matter.

