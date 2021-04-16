1st virtual campus journalism Olympiad launched in PH

MANILA — The organizers of the Best-Designed Campus Papers of the Philippines have launched the National Campus Press Olympiad (NCPO), the first-ever country-wide online journalism tournament that features series of competitions for grade school, high school, and college students, with the theme: Promoting Community Development through Multi-platform Campus Journalism.

Aiming to help campus journalists hone their craft through friendly competitions, the event is divided into two parts: the side events on March 21-May 2 and the main events on May 12-20. The event's primer and mechanics of different contests can be accessed here.

The side events, which are open to all, include 10 side events comprising a wide range of journalism and creative contests that promote critical and artistic thinking.

Meanwhile, the 15 main events covering interactive multimedia publishing, mobile journalism, and print and visual media will be exclusive for grade school, high school, and college categories.

Interested campus journalists joining the main events must pay the registration fee of P100, P200, P300, or P500 depending if they belong to the individual, duo, trio, or group events, respectively. The fees for side events are waived.

No limit on the number of participants per publication or school is imposed. Similarly, participants are allowed to join in as many categories as long as there is no conflict in the schedule of competitions.

A pre-determined schedule for registration for main events according to region has also been posted on the official NCPO 2021 page.

Each event will have 10 finalists of which only three will be recognized and awarded with e-certificates, medals, and others. The winning entries will also be featured in the BDCP Digest.

Celebrities including Robi Domingo, Teacher Dan of DanVibes, Ginebra sniper Jeff Chan, and journalists Maey Bautista and Julius Segovia encouraged campus journalists to take part in the event.

