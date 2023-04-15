Visually-impaired student passes bar exams

Atty. Anthony Mark Dulawan Emocling is the first visually-impaired student to pass the Philippine bar exam. Photo courtesy of Anthony Emocling

BAGUIO -- Baguio City's Atty. Anthony Mark Dulawan Emocling, 33, is the first visually-impaired student to pass the Philippine bar exam.

According to Emocling, he has been visually-impaired since he was 10 years old, when he experienced retina detachment which resulted to his total blindness.

He admitted that law school has been very hard for him, as the course entails a substantial amount of reading.

But he faced his exceptional challenges with great perseverance.

“I know po kasi from the start na I'm in a disadvantaged situation so kailangan ko magbasa ng longer time. I utilized technology to my advantage. I used gadgets with screen reading software. And malaking tulong din po yung friends and family. My family na nagsupport sa dreams ko, and my friends na kasakasama ko sa review. Kung nagrereview sila is binabasahan din ako,” he said

According to him, he was in disbelief when he learned that he passed the bar.

Emocling explained that he dreamt to be a lawyer and become the voice of his fellow PWDs.

“A lot of PWDs po kasi are being discriminated and they don't have a voice. There are crimes committed against PWDs pero tinitiis nalang nila. I want to be an advocate to help people.”

Emocling finished Political Science in 2013 and Juris Doctor in 2017, both in University of Baguio.

His father is a taxi driver and his mother sells frozen products.

-- Report from Mae Cornes