TINGNAN: Malaking 'Crown of Thorns' nilikha sa Laguna
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 15 2022 02:38 PM
MAYNILA — Sabay sa paggunita ng Semana Santa, isang malaking "Crown of Thorns" ang ginawa ng isang junk artist mula Quezon City.
Ayon kay Bayan Patroller Jezir Lascuña, binuo niya ito mula sa scrap metal sa loob ng 5 araw sa San Pablo, Laguna.
Ayon naman sa New Life, isang Christian Church sa Alabang kung saan idinisplay ang likhang junk art, “The crown of thorns was worn by the King of kings. The good news is that because of what Jesus did on the cross, your mind can be healed."
KAUGNAY NA ULAT
Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH
para sa iba pang mga balita.
Tagalog news, Holy Week, Semana Santa, Crown of Thorns, junk artist, Jezir Lascuña, Quezon City, QC, San Pablo, Laguna, New Life, religion, Church, site only, slideshow
- /entertainment/04/15/22/carlo-aquino-on-unrelenting-bashers-wala-ako-magagawa-sa-opinyon-ng-iba
- /business/04/15/22/brad-eyes-nationwide-expansion-in-2022
- /life/04/15/22/finding-pigs-emotions-researchers-try-to-decode-oinks-grunts
- /news/04/15/22/magkasintahan-patay-matapos-maaksidente-ang-motorsiklo-sa-ilocos-norte
- /news/04/15/22/religious-whipping-marks-good-friday-in-the-philippines