TINGNAN: Malaking 'Crown of Thorns' nilikha sa Laguna

MAYNILA — Sabay sa paggunita ng Semana Santa, isang malaking "Crown of Thorns" ang ginawa ng isang junk artist mula Quezon City.

Ayon kay Bayan Patroller Jezir Lascuña, binuo niya ito mula sa scrap metal sa loob ng 5 araw sa San Pablo, Laguna.

Ayon naman sa New Life, isang Christian Church sa Alabang kung saan idinisplay ang likhang junk art, “The crown of thorns was worn by the King of kings. The good news is that because of what Jesus did on the cross, your mind can be healed."

