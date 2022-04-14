"Tetelestai" in Intramuros. Handout

MANILA -- Kristine Lim continues her Holy Week-themed art installation this year with "Tetelestai," which encourages reflection and prayer among the faithful.

"Tetelestai" serves as the sequel to Lim's "Portraits of Christ" art installation in Intramuros. It comes with a musical score composed by Jonathan Manalo, the creative director of ABS-CBN Music.

"It is a personal reminder for a sinner like me, who keeps on failing and falling in the mundane, to ask the Lord to help my unbelief. It is a personal reflection I want to extend to others who are also going through life's adversities," the artist said in a statement.

"I pray we always find that confidence in Him to overcome our fears, insecurities, and uncertainties. We must live a life that's completely free because we are forgiven through the Love that's beyond what our mind and hearts can conceive," she added.

"Tetelestai" in Alabang. Handout

"Tetelestai" is on view at the Baluartillo de San Francisco Javier in Fort Santiago, Intramuros until April 20.

It is also on display at Molito Lifestyle Center in Alabang until April 17.