Rabiya Mateo admits still adjusting from jet lag

MANILA -- Rabiya Mateo was pretty in pink as she visited one of the skin care partners of the Miss Universe pageant, along with two other candidates.

The Miss Universe Philippines titleholder, as well as representatives from Colombia and El Salvador, were interviewed by O Skin founder and CEO Olivia Quido-Co during their visit, as seen in an Instagram Live session on Thursday morning (Manila time).

Quido-Co, who is also a Filipina, asked Mateo about her first few days in Florida as she prepares for the Miss Universe pageant on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

"It's a mix of feelings. I'm excited, of course a tinge of pressure added to it. But overall I'm very happy in this journey. At sa mga kababayan natin, ilalaban natin, pangako 'yan," the beauty queen said.

"I think I've been here for four days already but I will be honest, I haven't adjusted to the jet lag. It's really a struggle up until now," she added.

Mateo went on to tell her fans and supporters from the Philippines that she is set to do two interviews soon.

She said she has been preparing not only physically, but also mentally and emotionally for the competition.

"Miss Universe is not just a physical competition, you really need to have emotional and mental stability in order for you to win that. So every day I aspire to develop, to grow as a person, as a woman," she said.

"It's a month from now. I'm excited. I know in myself, in my heart that I did everything that I could," she added.

Quido-Co's O Skin was also the skin care partner of the previous Miss Universe pageant, which had Gazini Ganados as the Philippines' representative.

Her company was also the official skin care partner of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants in 2020.

