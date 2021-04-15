Home  >  Life

LOOK: Miss Universe PH first runner-up Bella Ysmael dazzles in 3 magazine covers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 15 2021 03:08 PM

MANILA -- Bella Ysmael looks glowing as she appears on three magazine covers this April.

Ysmael, who finished first runner-up in Miss Universe Philippines 2020, joins fellow beauty queens Nicole Cordoves, Nina Ricci Alagao, and Mitch Cajayon-Uy, as well as actors Sam Milby and JC de Vera, on the cover of Mega Magazine's Beauty Insider.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ysmael also had solo cover appearances for Village Pipol and Stylish Magazine, which both highlighted her ballerina side.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ysmael is the niece of former Miss Universe Margie Moran

Aside from being first runner-up, she has also been appointed by the Miss Universe Philippines organization as its ambassador for arts and culture.

