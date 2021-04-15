2 Miss Universe candidates test positive for coronavirus

Miss Universe candidates Adline Castelino of India (left) and Alina Akselrad of Argentina. Photos from @adline_castelinofficial and @alinaakselrad on Instagram

One month before the 69th Miss Universe pageant, two candidates tested positive for COVID-19.

Messages of support poured in for Adline Castelino of India and Alina Akselrad of Argentina as they made the revelation in their respective Instagram posts this week.

Castelino assured her social media followers that she has quarantined herself and is "taking the necessary precautions to get better."

"If you have come in contact with me in the past week, I urge you all to please get yourself tested," she said.

"I will fight my way through this," she stressed. "Until then, I request you all to wear your masks and follow government protocols."

Akselrad, for her part, narrated how she believes she got the coronavirus.

Speaking in Spanish, the beauty queen said they might have gotten it from a man at the supermarket, as he was "coughing and his mask was wrong, with his nose out."

She expressed optimism that God will "take care of me and allow me to get out of this, and with more force than ever."

The Philippines' representative, Rabiya Mateo, arrived early in Florida for the Miss Universe pageant set on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

The competition will be aired live on the A2Z channel as a result of ABS-CBN's partnership with the pageant's owner, IMG.

