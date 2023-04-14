Eva Patalinjug's graduation photo from University of San Carlos - College of Law. Instagram/Eva Patalinjug

MANILA -- "Finally."

This is what Eva Patalinjug said as she announced that she is among the 3,992 who passed the 2022 Bar examinations.

On Instagram, the former beauty queen shared a screenshot of her name in the list of new lawyers released by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Patalinjug graduated from the University of San Carlos - College of Law last year. She is also a registered nurse.

In 2018, she represented the Philippines in the Miss Grand International pageant, which was won by Paraguay's Clara Sosa.