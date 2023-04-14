MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

HONG KONG TO HOST ASIA'S 50 BEST BARS 2023

Handout

Asia's best bartenders and drinks industry talent will gather in Hong Kong this July as the city hosts Asia's 50 Best Bars awards ceremony.

For its 2023 edition, the annual awards have partnered with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to bring the event to the city for the very first time on July 18.

Eight Hong Kong bars are featured on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2022. In the top three, two of which are bars born and bred in Hong Kong, including Mexican-inspired bar COA in the No.1 spot, and Argo, at No.3, which serves creative cocktails using Asian-sourced ingredients.

KRISPY KREME'S COOKIE CRAZE DONUTS

Handout

Krispy Kreme has released its newest line of donuts, which take inspiration from cookies.

The Cookie Craze donut collection includes Cookie Kreme Filled, a shell donut filled with cookie custard filling, dipped in white chocolate, drizzled with dark chocolate, and topped with dark chocolate chips and a Chips Ahoy cookie.

There is also the Cookie Crumble Cake, an unglazed vanilla cake dipped in dark chocolate, topped with dark chocolate kreme, and topped with chopped chips ahoy cookie.

Both are available until June 30. Prices range from P65 per piece to P1,025 to a double dozen box.

MACAO IMPERIAL PARTNERS WITH TWININGS

Handout

Macao Imperial Tea and Twinings of London have joined forces to create six new drinks.

These include Cheesecake Peach Tea (Twinings black tea with Macao Imperial Tea's cheesecake blend), Earl Grey Lemon Tea (black tea blended with lemons), Mango Jasmine Green Tea (a mix of mango and jasmine flowers), Strawberry Mango Tea (an infusion of fruity flavors and white pearls), Lemon Ginger Tea (a cooler that brings together citrusy flavors and that ginger tang), and Camomile Honey Tea with Vanilla (camomile tea with honey and a hint of vanilla).

The six Macao Imperial Tea and Twinings Cool Refreshers were launched last April 13 and is available for a limited time.

MERCATO'S 2ND LEG OF TASTEMAKERS

Handout

Mercato Centrale is back for another month at Paseo De Roxas with the second leg of Tastemakers.

The partnership between Mercato Centrale, Make-It-Makati and Imaginarium Creatives features a lineup of food merchants along Paseo De Roxas St. by the Ayala Triangle Gardens, respectively, closing the street to traffic on April 15 and 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Admission is free. Also to be showcased in Tastemakers is a selection of vehicles from Vintage Cars Philippines.

Meanwhile, the Makati Street Meet will be held every month, Saturday to Sunday of every first payday weekend. A few of the vendor partners to look forward to include Crave It, Tuna Town, Takoichi, Prawnstar PH, Karabella, El Chupacabra, and Salmon HQ.

SEATTLE'S BEST COFFEE'S SUMMER MILKSHAKES

Handout

Seattle's Best Coffee has released a new line of summer milkshakes, which are available for a limited time.

These include the Choco Nut Milkshake, which combines vanilla ice cream, milk, dark chocolate sauce, and milk chocolate peanut butter; Ube Cream Cheese Milkshake, which has milk, ube ice cream, cheese froth, and grated cheese; Sweet Corn Milkshake, with its blend of sweet corn ice cream, milk with grated cheese, and whole corn kernels; and Avocado with milk and avocado ice cream.

Seattle's Best Coffee's summer milkshakes are available for dine-in, takeout, pickup, and delivery through Facebook Messenger, Grabfood, and Foodpanda.