MANILA -- The Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (FILSCAP) reminded anew the candidates for the 2022 national and local elections about the public playing of copyrighted songs, whether live or recorded, at campaign rallies.

In its media advisory Wednesday, FILSCAP reiterated that playing music before or during the event, during a song or dance performance, and campaign jingles in vehicles with loudspeakers, among others, requires a license from the copyright owner as provided under the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

This rule applies equally to local and foreign copyrighted songs, said the agency, stressing that intellectual property should not be an afterthought as it is as significant as other campaign resources.

FILSCAP also expressed its appreciation to the following candidates for respecting music copyright by securing the necessary license for the public playing of the songs of the members of FILSCAP and its affiliate foreign foreign societies in their campaign events or activities:

NATIONAL

- For President: Isko Domagoso, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Leni Robredo

- For Vice President: Kiko Pangilinan

- For Senators: Chel Diokno, Rodante Marcoleta, Leila de Lima, Richard Gordon

- For Party-List Representative: Kasama Party-List

LOCAL

- Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde (Congressman, Quezon City)

- Maria Sheilah Pangan (Mayor, Manila)

- Johnny Magboo (Mayor, Batangas)

- Melvin Rufino (Councilor, Caloocan)

- Ma. Angela Pangan (Councilor, Pampanga)

- Melchor Nacario (Councilor, Samar)

FILSCAP said it is currently in discussion with several other candidates who are using copyrighted music in their election campaign.

The agency is hopeful that they, too, will secure the necessary licenses and help promote the culture of respect for the intellectual property rights of music creators and copyright owners.

FILSCAP will also continue to monitor unauthorized public performances of the works under its repertoire and, if necessary, file the appropriate administrative, civil, and/or criminal copyright infringement cases.