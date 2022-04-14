Pinoy artist, itinampok ang obra sa Somerset House sa London

LONDON - Nasa United Kingdom ngayon ang Filipino artist-designer na si Leeroy New. Tampok ang kanyang obrang “The Arks of Gimukodan” sa Somerset House na kilala bilang London’s working arts centre.

Makikita sa fountain court ang tatlong mala-barkong hugis na dinisenyuhan ng samu’t saring recycled plastic materials.

“The Arks of Gimukodan is an extension of my practice of building worlds, building large scale immersive installations, building spaceships, helping create the aliens and characters that inhabit these spaces,” saad ni Leeroy New, Pinoy artist-designer.

Ito ang unang large scale installation ni New sa UK na kinomisyon para sa pagdiriwang ng Earth Day sa April 22.

“It’s been incredibly interesting to be able to situate his work in Somerset House because of its history. It used to be home to the British admiralty in the navy and some of the themes in his work plastic pollution in the sea and the colonization of the Philippines which the British would briefly involved-in,” sabi ni Grace Perrett, exhibitions manager, Somerset House.

Proud ang mga Pinoy na maitanghal ang galing ng kapwa Pilipino sa UK na isa sa mga sentro ng sining at kultura sa buong mundo.

“This is wonderful. how he has been able to make this creation to create all of this out of things that people tend to throw away, you can see the creativity of the Filipino,” sabi ni Ambassador Antonio Lagdameo, Philippine Embassy in the UK.

“Pagpasok pa lang doon sa courtyard, nakakakilabot na knowing that a Filipino artist is exhibiting here. so very very proud,” sabi ni Marvin Agustin, business partner ni New.

Ayon sa ulat ng Institute of Economics and Peace noong 2019, nangunguna ang Pilipinas sa mga bansang labis na apektado ng climate change.

Kaya,naka-angkla sa obra ni New ang mensahe ng pangangalaga sa kalikasan. Bukod dito, inilalarawan din ng kanyang installation art ang maritime history at pre-colonial mythology ng bansa.

“It’s a representation of those ships that went out all over the world and changed the world. It kind of tells the story of today where you’ve got all of this waste that has been used repurposed into art,” sabi ni Candy Gourlay, UK-based writer.

Si Leeroy New sa una niyang large scale installation sa UK na kinomisyon para sa pagdiriwang ng Earth Day sa April 22, 2022

“It has a certain kind of power. It sits in the space really well. It takes up the right amount of space. I think it has a great presence to it.” sabi ni Jovi Juan UK-based visual artist.

Maliban sa mga art exhibition, naibida rin ang galing ni New sa Kapamilya teleserye na "Bagani" kung saan pinamunuan niya ang visual development at production design.

Dati nang nakita sa Kapamilya teleserye "Bagani" ang mga likha ni Leeroy New (Courtesy of ABS-CBN Entertainment)

Hangad ng iskultor, street artist, fashion designer at production manager na tubong Gensan na makapaglayag pa ang husay ng Pinoy sa iba’t ibang dako ng mundo.

“To me, I’m no different from my mom who is a nanny in New York. I provide the service. In my case, it’s a creative service,” sabi ni Leeroy New.

Bukas sa publiko ang "The Arks of Gimukodan" hanggang April 26.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa United KIngdom, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.