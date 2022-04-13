LIST: Mall hours for Holy Week 2022

MANILA -- Shopping malls in the Philippines have announced operating schedules for Holy Week 2022.

Here's a look:

ABREEZA MALL

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

ACIENDA DESIGNER OUTLET

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

ALABANG TOWN CENTER

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

ARANETA CITY

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

- Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

ARCOVIA CITY

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

AYALA CENTER CEBU

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

AYALA MALLS MANILA BAY

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Easter Sunday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

AYALA MALLS SOLENAD

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

AYALA MALLS THE 30TH

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BONIFACIO HIGH STREET

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CENTRIO MALL

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

EASTWOOD CITY

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Select establishments open

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

ESTANCIA AT CAPITOL COMMONS

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

FAIRVIEW TERRACES

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

FISHER MALL

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

FORBES TOWN

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

- Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

GLORIETTA

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday to Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GREENBELT

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

- Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

GREENHILLS

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

HARBOR POINT

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

LUCKY CHINATOWN

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

MARKET! MARKET!

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: Regular hours

MARQUEE MALL

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

- Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NEWPORT MALL

- Maundy Thursday, Black Saturday, and Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

- Good Friday: Closed

POWER PLANT MALL

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

- Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

ROBINSONS MALLS

- Maundy Thursday: All malls closed except Robinsons Galleria South, Robinsons Place Ilocos, Robinsons Place Lipa, Robinsons Place Naga, Robinsons Place Palawan, Robinsons Place Pangasinan, Robinsons Place Santiago, Robinsons Place Tuguegarao, Robinsons Angeles, Robinsons Place Dasma, Robinsons Place Gen Tri, Robinsons Place Malolos, Robinsons Tagaytay, Robinsons Luisita, and Robinsons Starmills (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.); Robinsons Place Antipolo (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.); Robinsons Place La Union (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

- Good Friday: All malls closed except Robinsons Tagaytay (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Robinsons Luisita (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Robinsons Place Antipolo (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.), Robinsons Place La Union (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and Robinsons Starmills (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: Regular hours­

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SM SUPERMALLS

- Maundy Thursday: All malls closed except SM by the Bay (regular hours), SM City Baguio (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.), and SM City Puerto Princesa (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

- Good Friday: All malls closed except SM by the Bay (regular hours) and SM City Baguio (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

- Black Saturday: Regular hours for all malls except SM City Baguio (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

- Easter Sunday: Regular hours for all malls except SM City Bacoor (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

TRINOMA

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TWIN LAKES SHOPPING VILLAGE

- Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

UPTOWN BONIFACIO

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Select establishments open

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

UP TOWN CENTER

- Maundy Thursday, Black Saturday, and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Good Friday: Closed

VENICE GRAND CANAL MALL

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Select establishments open

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

VERTIS NORTH

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Closed

- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.