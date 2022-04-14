Nagpapahinga ang isang tour guide sa loob ng isang kalesa sa Intramuros, Maynila noong Pebrero 2, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

Hinikayat ng Intramuros Administration (IA) ang publiko na bumisita sa makasaysayang walled city sa Maynila ngayong Semana Santa, kung saan maaaring puntahan ang ilang simbahan at tourist attraction.

"Lent is an important period for Filipinos, whether for reasons of faith, to rest or to bond with one’s family, friends and community," sabi ng IA sa Holy Week visitor's guide na inilabas noong Lunes.

"Pilgrims and tourists are all welcome during the Holy Week in Intramuros and invited to experience this important Philippine tradition," anila.

Base sa visitor's guide, sa Maundy Thursday at Good Friday ay bukas sa publiko ang Fort Santiago, Baluarte de San Diego, at NCCA Gallery.

Sa Black Saturday, puwedeng puntahan ang Fort Santiago, Casa Manila Museum, at Baluarte de San Diego.

Bukas naman ang karamihan sa mga tourist site sa Intramuros sa Easter Sunday maliban sa NCCA Gallery, Fr. Willman Museum, at Instituto Cervantes.

Walong simbahan, chapel, at prayer ground naman ang bukas sa mga turista sa Maundy Thursday at Good Friday:

Manila Cathedral

San Agustin Parish Church

Shrine of Jesus, The Divine Teacher Chapel sa Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila

Santa Rita Chapel at Mapua University

Sacred Heart of Jesus Chapel sa Lyceum of the Philippines University

Colegio de San Juan de Letran Chapel

St. Matthew’s Chapel at the BIR Building

Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine at Fort Santiago.

Ayon sa IA, magkakaroon din ng Via Crusis o Stations of the Cross installations sa kahabaan ng General Luna Street, mula Beaterio Street hanggang Muralla mula Maundy Thursday hanggang Good Friday.

Para makontrol ang trapiko sa Intramuros, sarado ang General Luna Street sa mga motorista hanggang Good Friday.

