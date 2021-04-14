WATCH: Catriona Gray teases music collaboration with Jay R

MANILA -- Catriona Gray is set to release a new song this week.

On Tuesday night, the Miss Universe 2018 titleholder shared a teaser for her first music collaboration with Jay R, dubbed the Philippines "King of RnB."

She did not mention the title of the track, which is scheduled for an April 16 release.

Posting a black and white version of the same clip, Jay R for his part said: "This one is straight from out of this Universe."

Gray is one of the talents of Cornerstone Entertainment, which also manages Jay R and the beauty queen's boyfriend, actor-singer Sam Milby.

Last year, Gray and Milby did a live Wish Bus performance of "We're In This Together," the former's inspirational song for the children's welfare organization Young Focus.

