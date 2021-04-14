Paying it forward: Rabiya Mateo gives laptop to working student

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- A student who also works as a fast food service crew became emotional upon learning that she will receive a laptop from Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2020 Rabiya Mateo.

The heartwarming moment was documented in a video titled "Against All Odds, In Pursuit of the Dream," which is part of an MUP-produced series.

Joyce Baluran, who hails from Cebu, became viral on social media in 2020 as she was photographed squeezing in her online classes during work breaks.

Impressed by the working student's determination, Mateo said: "Saludo naman ako doon sa 'yo, kasi naranasan ko rin 'yan."

"Isa kang mabuting anak, isa kang mabuting estudyante," she added.

Mateo hopes that Baluran's story will inspire people to value their education.

"Imagine 'yung iba may laptop, may internet access, hatid-sundo. Wala nang poproblemahin, mag-aaral na lang. Tapos may mga kabataan tayo tulad ni Joyce na ang daming kailangang isakripisyo [para makapag-aral]," she said.

"Sana ma-realize niyo kung gaano kayo ka-blessed. At sana 'yung pag-aaral, pagpahalagahan niyo talaga," added the beauty queen, who is also MUP's ambassador for education.

Baluran was then asked what she needs in her studies, prompting the student to shyly admit that she is struggling to do online classes using her mobile phone.

In response, Mateo said: "Ito, promise ko talaga 'to. Ako na bahala sa laptop mo!"

"Kasi I've been so blessed. Ang daming tumulong din sa akin," she continued, as Baluran started to cry. "Noong kumuha ako ng board exam, sponsored din. And now, it's my time to give back."

"Iyong story mo, reflection siya ng story ko," Mateo stressed. "And sana pagdating ng panahon, na may ma-encounter ka na ganitong sitwasyon, ganitong bata na nangangailangan ng tulong, ikaw naman 'yung tutulong sa kanila."

In an Instagram post early this year, Mateo looked back on her financial challenges as a student as she took her turn to give back to the community.

She recalled her meager allowance of P5 back in elementary school, and using the same pair of shoes for three years.

"I had no laptop, no internet access, and there were moments I even needed to go to my classmate's house to borrow crayons and materials," she said.

Mateo is currently in Florida to compete in the Miss Universe pageant, which is scheduled on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

She is the first representative under the new MUP organization, which took over the Miss Universe franchise in the country after Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.

