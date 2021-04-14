Home gym in a condo? Here's how Megan Young, Mikael Daez did it

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez are taking their quarantine workouts to the next level as they set up a gym in their condominium unit.

The former Miss World titleholder shared photos of the newest addition to their home, saying their new gym includes an assault bike, a bench, and a set of weights.

Young said they used the space that was initially intended to be their bedroom to be able to pull it off.

"We have officially moved our bedroom to the smallest room in our condo to make way for... our gym! Fitness is such an important part of our lives so we decided to get the essentials," she said.

According to Young, the other side of their home gym serves as their office to make the most out of their limited space.

"Next thing we want to install is... a pull-up bar," she said.

Young and Daez moved out of their first home last January, just a few days after their wedding anniversary.

The two have a podcast titled "Behind Relationship Goals," where they share insights about marriage, family, and money, among others.

