Donita Rose is new corporate chef of Filipino supermarket chain in US

MANILA -- Donita Rose has found a new place to showcase her culinary skills -- a Filipino supermarket chain in the United States.

The chef and former MTV VJ took to Instagram to announce that she is now the corporate research and development chef at Island Pacific, which has 14 stores in California and three in Nevada.

"It's official! You are now looking at Island Pacific Market's corporate R&D chef," Rose said in an Instagram post.

She added that they have been working on bringing Filipino cuisine "to the next level" using the supermarket chain's products.

At the helm of Island Pacific is founder and president Nino Jefferson Lim, husband of former actress Krista Ranillo.

Also part of their team is another former actress, G Tongi, who works as the company's marketing and branding consultant.

In her social media post, Rose also shared a link to a Grocery Dive article that featured her and Island Pacific's new private label.

She was quoted as saying that they have been working to ensure that their newest offering appeals to both traditional and modern cooking approaches.

