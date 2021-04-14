Did you know? Brad Pitt is co-founder of tea brand that traces roots to PH

Brad Pitt poses with the Oscar in the photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Lucas Jackson, Reuters/File

MANILA -- Hollywood star Brad Pitt has ventured into the beverage business as one of the founders of a tea brand that traces its roots to the Philippines.

Enroot is marketed as a brand that offers "small-batch, slowly cold brewed, organic sparkling teas."

It was co-founded by Pitt, Cristina Patwa, and John Fogelman.

The products serve as a homage to the Filipino grandmother of Patwa, who is the company's chief executive officer.

"Enroot was co-founded by our CEO Cristina Patwa as an homage to her grandmother's legacy as a small-scale farmer and food entrepreneur in the Philippines. Her heartfelt memories and personal experiences are a driving force for our give back to sisters in the food community," according to the brand's website.

Enroot brews its teas for 20 hours in California, using ingredients from organic farms around the world.

Its offerings include Relax: Strawberry Lavender Rosemary Tulsi; Reenergize: Mango Turmeric Ginger Guayusa; Revitalize: Raspberry Mint White Peony Tea; Revive: Apple Lemon Cayenne Yerba Mate; and Rejuvenate: Peach Hibiscus Jasmine Green Tea.

The products are at $24.99 (around P1,211.47) per six-pack case, and are available on Enroot's website and at select grocery outlets in Southern California.

