Photo by Anna Gabrielle Cerezo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A new platform launched by Globe's corporate venture builder 917Ventures aims to provide easier access to health care for pets.

PetPal is a digital service that connects users to licensed and accredited veterinarians. It offers online consultations from anywhere in the country, as well as home visits and vaccinations and offline booking with partner vets for customers in Metro Manila.

The services are available daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"More than two-thirds of households in the country have a pet, the highest in Asia," said Glenn Estrella, head of ideation and acceleration at 917Ventures.

"Majority of them have more than one. Pets are members of the family and with PetPal, we are bringing together all the providers and pet owners under one platform," he added.

Aside from its website, PetPal will also be available as a mobile app on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The app will include a comprehensive online pet profile, allowing users to document their pet's healthcare journey, record medicine intake, and track vaccinations.

