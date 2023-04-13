Rob Andrei Vallejo hopes to further grow as an artist, with the goal of helping those in need

MANILA – At just age 11, Rob Andrei Vallejo has already helped paint the dreams of over a thousand children.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Vallejo launched "Tulong ko Project Para Sa Mag-Aaral," an initiative committed to the needs of less-fortunate students.

"Meron na mga bata na wala talaga sila gamit kagaya ng pencil case dahil sa kahirapan," he explained. "Gusto ko sila maging masaya."

The advocacy is solely driven by the sales of his artworks. His commissioned oil paintings start at P 3,500, while soft pastel and charcoal pieces begin at P 1,500 and P 1,000, respectively.

"Nine years old [siya] nag-start," his mother Angeli de Vera shared. "Hanggang nakita po siya ng ibang tao sa FB, may nagpagawa po. So yung una kita niya P24,000 sa dalawang painting — dinonate niya agad sa schools."

"Pinapabayaan namin siya kasi maganda ang hangarin niya," she said.

From portrait paintings, stills, landscapes, and even abstracts, every stroke of Vallejo’s brush is filled with a purpose. The entire profit of his pieces are devoted to donations which range from cash, groceries, educational toys, books, alcohol, face masks, and other school supplies.

So far his benevolence has benefited around eight educational institutions.

"Kung ano mahihingi ng schools dino-donate niya. Isang beses sa bagong gawa na school, nagpagawa siya ng cabinets," De Vera recalled.



Vallejo also allocates a monthly allowance amounting to P500 each to four persons with disabilities.

Occasionally, the grade 5 student provides aid to those reeling from disasters such as typhoons and fire victims.

"Gusto ko makatulong sa bata at kapwa tao," Vallejo reasoned.

According to Vallejo, his father, who is also the fire station chief of their barangay, and his mother, who takes part in a slew of volunteer work, sketched his path to altruism.

"Nakita ko sila mama and papa. Madami sila natutulungan. Ginaya ko sila. Gusto ko maging parang sila," he said.

"Dahil sa maraming natutulungan marami natutuwa na tao. Minsan may nagdo-donate sa kanya. Binibigay niya din po sa school. Meron din siya page," his mom added.

The works of Vallejo are beyond his years. But what is more surprising is that he mainly taught himself how to paint.

"Pinapanood ko lang ako sa internet. Tinutulungan din ako ni mama," he stated.

"Artist din kasi ako," De Vera chimed in. "Napansin ko noong 4 years old, pinapanood niya lang ako dati. Pero ngayon minsan nag-sa-suggest na din siya sa akin. Magkaiba kami ng style."

He hopes to further grow as an artist – a goal his mother and father support enthusiastically. De Vera also urged other parents to dismiss the notion that the field of arts is inferior to professional careers and instead see it as a rare treasure.

"Pag alam natin anak natin ay may talent, suportahan natin. Huwag natin isipin na walang kita diyan. Di natin aakalain sa edad na maliit, bigla sila kikita. Daig pa nga nila nag-o-opisina," she said.

Vallejo also admitted that his future still largely remains a blank canvas. He, however, said that he is determined to create a vibrant picture his parents will be proud of.

And while he is at it, he promises to continue to help give color to the dreams of other students as well.

"Nakaka-proud [ang] talent niya," his mother said. "Proud ako hindi lang dahil sa nag paint siya, proud ako dahil mas bihira siguro sa bata yung mag-do-donate ka, na mas gusto mo itulong yung kinita mo kumpara sa sarili mo."

