World-famous Chinese restaurant Mott 32 to open in Cebu

Mott 32, an award-winning Chinese restaurant with branches around the world, is set to open in the Philippines.

It will be located in the soon-to-open Nustar in Cebu, as announced by the resort and casino facility on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Nustar said it is accepting applications for Mott 32's food and beverage service team.

A quick look at Mott 32's website shows Cebu as one of its new locations, along with Dubai and Bangkok.

The Chinese restaurant currently has branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Las Vegas, Vancouver, and Seoul.

Some of its popular dishes include Peking Duck, Barbecue Pluma Iberico Pork, and dim sum such as Prawn, Flying Fish Roe, Crab Claw & Egg White Dumplings.

