WATCH: Miss Bikini PH 2022 candidates presented

MANILA -- A dusky Ilocana tourism graduate was voted top media favorite at the Miss Bikini Philippines launch Tuesday night at Palazzo Verde, Las Piñas.

Donnabelle Erno, a 23-year-old native of Ilocos Sur, bested 24 other candidates from various regions.

“I was surprised because I am the only one who is brown-colored in our group,“ Erno told ABS-CBN News.

The media favorite special award was a close fight among Sharamie Salocio, an international relations student from Iloilo City; Zeah Nestle Pala, an English language studies graduate from Camiling, Tarlac; and Melanie Gillamac, a biology student from Cebu. They all ended up as Erno’s runners-up.

The candidates, mostly composed of pageant newbies and provincial beauty contests, all underwent a rigid screening process under the helm of Paul Izon Reyes, head honcho of pageant organizer ProMedia.

This year’s panel of judges include a bevy of pageant veterans namely:

Miss Elite Philippines 2021 Shanon Tampon; Miss Bikini Philippines 2020 Chelsea Fernandez; Miss Eco International 2020 Roberta Tamondong; beauty titlists Natasha Jung and Fatima Bisan; Miss Fit Philippines 2021 Yllana Marie Aduana, alongside ProMedia executives Jam Aquino and Elda Louise Aznar.

More than physical beauty, Miss Bikini Philippines advocates for the advancement of proper health, fitness and nutrition.

Coronation night is set on April 18 at the Palazzo Verde. It can be viewed at the Promedia FB page and YouTube Channel.