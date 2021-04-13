WATCH: Vin Abrenica, Sophie Albert give glimpse of new house

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert are excited to move into their own home with their child, Avianna.

In their latest vlog, the celebrity couple gave a glimpse of the new property.

"Vin is going to move some furniture from his old place into our new place... We're still staying in our mom's house," Albert said.

Only Abrenica was able to move in furniture and appliances into the new house, with the actor first paying a visit to his old residence.

He could not help but express his sadness and disappointment over their developer, saying that Albert should have been able to witness their latest milestone.

"Kasi nabili na 'yung bahay last October pa. They promised na January daw matatapos 'yung bahay," he began. "Then nag-January, February, March. Pumupunta kami sa bahay, pumupunta kami sa site nang walang natatapos."

"Walang nangyayari, as in. Walang foreman, 'yung mga gawa sablay-sablay. Imagine walang foreman, paano mo malalaman kung tama ba 'yung trabaho na ginagawa nila?" he went on.

"Sorry kung medyo nagra-rant ako, I just feel so sad. Kasi dapat kasama si Sophie sa journey na ito... Kasi alam ko sobrang fun ito sa kanya."

Watch more in iWantTFC

The vlog included old clips of Abrenica and Sophie visiting the site of their new home, before proceeding to show the actor in the newly constructed property.

After opening the fingerprint lock on the front door, he showed parts of the living room, gym area, and bathroom.

The couple opted to have wooden elements, lots of glass, and high ceilings for their first home together.

Related video: