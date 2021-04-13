WATCH: Samantha Bernardo shows off gymnastics skills on the beach



Samantha Bernardo impressed netizens on Monday as she showed off her gymnastics skills on a beach in Phuket, Thailand.

The Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up shared a video of her stunt on Instagram as her "Monday motivation."

It included the text: "You don't always need a plan. Sometimes, you just need to breathe, trust, let go, and see what happens."

Commenting on her post, Bernardo's fans and followers praised the beauty queen's front walkover on the beach.

Others, meanwhile, were surprised to know that she had gymnastics skills.

"Wow, my first time to see a tall gymnast beauty queen," one of them said.

"So flexible naman this queen. She's got everything. Total package," another added.

Before entering the pageant scene, Bernardo was a competitive rhythmic gymnast for nine years, representing her hometown of Palawan in various contests.

She was also a cultural performer and a former president of Sining Palawan Dance Troupe, which showcases Filipino traditions through folk dances.

Related video: