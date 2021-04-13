WATCH: Christian Bautista, Kat Ramnani organize linen closet for less than P700

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Here's a celebrity-approved way to organize your linen closet on a budget.

Making the most out of their time at home during the quarantine, singer Christian Bautista and his wife, Kat Ramnani, recently showed how they fixed their once-messy linen closet.

The couple spent only P660 for the makeover, using home organizers they bought online.

"Ang style ni Kat gusto lahat organized, naka-containers. Ako gusto kailangan nakikita ko, or else makakalimutan ko where it is. So we're gonna find a middle [ground]," Bautista said.

The couple began by taking out all the items, with Ramnani cleaning the linen closet using ionized water and a cloth.

They then showed some of the organizers they used for towels, comforters, bed sheets, blankets, and pillows, among others.

Prices ranged from P40 for small containers to P200 for large organizer bags.

"[We spent] less than P700 to organize the linen closet," Bautista said.

Bautista and Ramnani got married in 2018 twice, in Bali and Manila.

