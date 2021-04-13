Travel shorts: AirAsia seat sale, Airbnb tool for hosts, new Agoda product

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

AGODA INTRODUCES NEW PRODUCT

Handout

Digital travel platform Agoda has launched Agoda Special Offers (ASO) globally, following soft launches in key Asia markets.

The new product is supported with dedicated landing pages across 10 markets, with more than 1,700 hotels on board.

This allows hotel partners to easily offer benefits such as free room upgrades, early check-in, and food and beverage vouchers on the platform.

AIRASIA HOLDS SEAT SALE

File

AirAsia has kicked off its "Fly and Save" seat sale, offering passengers a one-way base fare of P1.

The promo is available through the airline's app and website until April 18.

Guests can travel to and from Manila to all AirAsia Philippines (Z2) destinations like Bohol, Boracay, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, General Santos City, Puerto Princesa, and Zamboanga from April 13 until November 14.

They can also enjoy a 20% discount on add-on pre-booked baggage and seats during the promo period.

AIRBNB LAUNCHES NEW TOOL FOR PROSPECTIVE HOSTS

Handout

Airbnb has launched a "What's My Place Worth" tool, which aims to help prospective hosts calculate their potential monthly income.

The interactive tool computes the estimated income through inputs for geography, type of listing, and space, and factors in prior Airbnb booking data in the area.

Airbnb said, for instance, that hosts in Baguio can have an estimated monthly income of P11,491. It cited booking data for the past 12 months for an entire home listing in the city with a guest capacity of 6.