Shamcey Supsup marks 10 years since joining Miss Universe

MANILA -- It's been 10 years since Shamcey Supsup brought honor to the Philippines by finishing third runner-up in Miss Universe.

The former beauty queen took to Instagram to commemorate her milestone on April 10, 2011, thanking Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) for giving her the opportunity to represent the country in the international pageant.

"As a first-timer in the pageant world, I never thought that I would go far in the competition. But I also believed that we are placed in a position for a purpose, and I hope that I was able to serve mine," she said in the caption.

"My reign ended but the universe has continuously blessed me with opportunities to empower women, and I hope to continue doing so in the next ten years or more," she added.

Supsup competed in Miss Universe 2011, which was won by Leila Lopes of Angola.

Today, she is the national director of Miss Universe Philippines (MUP). The organization is the new franchise holder of Miss Universe in the country, after BPCI.

MUP's first representative, Rabiya Mateo, is already in Florida for the 69th edition of the pageant set on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

