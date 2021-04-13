Delivery eats: Enjoy sukiyaki, hotpot, yakiniku at home with these cooking kits

MANILA -- Home meals don’t have to be boring! Bring the restaurant experience at home with Japanese cooking kits that can come with an electric cooking vessel from two Quezon City restaurants that delivers within the metro.

“I think that part of its charms is how the whole experience is very interactive. While this posed a challenge when dining in had restrictions, we also saw this as a chance to introduce the Nabe On-the-Go and Mitasu Grill-to-Go. Now, the same interactive experience can be enjoyed at home,” said Avin Ong, CEO of Fredley Group of Companies where Nabe Izakaya and Hotpot and Mitasu Yakiniku belong to.

“Both concepts started in 2017. We decided to launch a yakiniku and hot pot concept here in the Philippines because my family is a fan of both as these are reminiscent of the days we travelled and dined in Japan. Because whenever we'd go there, yakiniku and hot pot is a go-to comfort food for our family. We wanted to share our love for both concepts to the Filipinos,” Ong continued.

NABE JAPANESE IZAKAYA & HOTPOT

Borne from the founder’s family’s love for Japanese food and the market’s need for more options, Nabe Izakaya & Hotpot offers one of the widest ranges of soup bases with over 18 flavors. From different cuts of meat to assorted balls, diners are spoiled with options.

Nabe at Home cooking kit. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

Thick cuts of US pork collar, fresh chicken thigh fillet, and thin strips of beef short plate are part of the set for one to two persons that starts at P599++. This set is highly recommended with the milky rich tonkotsu broth! (Add P400 for the electric hot pot.)

Craving for sukiyaki? You can make the beefiest of sukiyaki pots and fill it with as much cheese balls and lobster balls as your heart desires!

Don’t forget to dip your cooked hotpot meats with their accompanying sauces -– tangy ponzu, and creamy goma dare.

Deals from Nabe. Handout

Other bestselling Nabe soup options include shoyu, tantan, and spicy miso soup bases. Order deals with special freebies or customize your own hotpot experience on their Facebook page, or via their online store.

MITASU YAKINIKU

Even before Korean barbecue, yakiniku has been in the Philippines for years. Mitasu is Japanese for the word ‘fulfill’ and Mitasu Yakiniku aims to make genuine Japanese yakiniku more accessible to everyone (even at home) with their grill-to-go sets.

Mitasu At Home cooking set. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

A Mitasu sampler set is good for one to two persons and starts at 1,399. The set comes with the grill, US beef shortplate, enoki pork roll, and US pork collar. With sweet and spicy dipping sauces, pair your grilled meats with home cooked rice -- and you’re good to go for a grilling good time! (It’s P999 for the set without the grill.)

Other meats you can mix and match in your Mitasu Yakiniku set include Japanese Wagyu, Australian Meltique beef, salmon, US short ribs, US chuck tender, US hanging tender, and belly leek roll, among others. Meats are marinated with Mitasu’s signature marinade — a family recipe.

Deals from Mitasu. Handout

Create and order your own Japanese barbecue sets via their website and Mitasu Yakiniku’s Facebook page.

