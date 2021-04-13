Binibining Pilipinas coronation night postponed again due to COVID-19 surge

Reigning Binibining Pilipinas International Patch Magtanong will crown her successor in the long-delayed Binibining Pilipinas pageant. FILE/ Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The pageant organization behind Binibining Pilipinas announced on Tuesday it is delaying anew its coronation night, amid the record-high COVID-19 cases in the country.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) said it has moved the date of the pageant finale to June 27 “to safeguard the welfare of our staff and candidates.”

“We will continue to comply with government guidelines. For now, we will hold virtual activities until we are ready to stage our pageant events,” it said.

The 2020 edition of Binibining Pilipinas was originally set on May 31 last year, before it was indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was then re-scheduled to April 17, 2021.

Binibining Pilipinas is awarding four crowns, each representing an international pageant where the recipient will compete: Miss Globe, Miss Grand International, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss International.

Formerly, Binibining Pilipinas was the home of the local Miss Universe franchise for half a century, until the establishment of a namesake Philippine organization in 2019.

Rabiya Mateo, the first Miss Universe Philippines crowned under the new group, is currently in Florida, USA to compete in the 2020 edition of the international pageant.

