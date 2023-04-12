Photo of the 2011 staging of 'Encantada,' a ballet by National Artist for Dance Agnes Locsin. Handout

MANILA — An award-winning dance masterpiece that seeks to raise awareness on environmental issues is returning to the stage this April, in time for the celebration of Earth Month.

"Encantada," a ballet by National Artist for Dance Agnes Locsin, will be shown at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater on April 14 and 15, and the Metropolitan Theater on April 21 to 22.

The show "explores Filipino folklore, history, and culture, while at the same time bringing awareness to the consequences of man’s destruction of nature."

The upcoming production will feature artists from the Cultural Center of the Philippines' Professional Artist Support Program and Alice Reyes Dance Philippines (ARDP).

"Agnes Locsin's 'Encantada' is not just dance for the sake of dancing, but in truth it stands on solid research where Philippine history, folk religion, traditions, and practices are painted into the creation of the whole," said ARDP president Tats Manahan.

"Thematically, [Locsin] touches on many themes but most especially, the destruction of the environment -- an issue that is still relevant to this day, 31 years after she conceived this masterpiece. It’s well worth a re-staging as well as a re-watching," Manahan added.

"Encantada" is a collaboration between Locsin, composer Joey Ayala, award-winning playwright Al Santos, and production designer Salvador Bernal. It premiered in February 1992.

The production was last staged in 2011 to critical acclaim, garnering 10 Gawad Buhay Awards.