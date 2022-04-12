MANILA -- Lance "Finest" Arcilla, who was behind the iconic Valorant "Revive me Jett" meme, died at the age of 21, his mother confirmed on Facebook.

The cause of death was not mentioned.

Arcilla became a monumental figure in the Valorant community after footage of him repeatedly telling his teammate to revive him in-game when the agent did not have the ability to revive him at all, went viral on social media.

Official Valorant platforms also quoted the iconic meme in various occasions, a show of his permanence in the international Valorant community.

Tributes poured in on Twitter following the announcement of his death.

Paalam kaibigan 🖤 pic.twitter.com/iW5cn8NMm0 — Team Secret (@teamsecret) April 10, 2022

"Your duty may be over in this world but you will never be forgotten.

This man created one of the 'Finest' moments in [Valorant] and surely his legacy will live on," gaming organization Rumble Royale said.

Let's take a moment to commemorate Mr. Lance Arcilla (Finest#s2pD) a.k.a. Mr. Jett Revive Me. pic.twitter.com/zJSiPbBdzZ — RUMBLE ROYALE (@RumbleRoyalePH) April 11, 2022

In its commemoration post, international squad Team Secret, whose Valorant team is based in the Philippines, said the meme will "forever be a monument of Valorant PH games."

"Paalam, kaibigan," Team Secret said.