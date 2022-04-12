MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

CEBU PACIFIC ROLLS OUT PER-PIECE CHECKED BAG OPTIONS

Cebu Pacific is now offering per piece baggage allowance for all new bookings.

Passengers have the option to purchase either 20kg or a 32kg, both equivalent to only one piece of check-in luggage.

A maximum of two options can be purchased per traveler to carry up to 64 kg worth of bags from the previous 40 kg limit.

Passengers are encouraged to purchase their baggage allowance with their tickets during initial booking on the CEB website and mobile app, so they can save up to 64% versus paying baggage fee during bag drop at the airport.

ROBINSONS MALLS' NEW TOPS SITES

Five new Temporary Off-site Passport Services (TOPS) sites are now open in strategic locations in Central Luzon, Negros and Panay as a result of Robinsons Malls' partnership with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

These TOPS sites are located in Robinsons Place Malolos, Robinsons Angeles, Robinsons Starmills in San Fernando, Pampanga, Robinsons Place Bacolod, and Robinsons Place Iloilo – each targeting to accept 500 slots per day.

To date, there are a total of 10 DFA TOPS sites including those inaugurated last year in Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Novaliches, Robinsons Galleria South, Robinsons Place Lipa, and Robinsons Place Las Pinas.

To schedule a slot, applicants must first set an appointment through the DFA Online Appointment System. Only those with fully accomplished printed appointments shall be accepted in the passport processing site.

SMART INFINITY REWARDS MEMBERS WITH BORACAY GETAWAY

Smart Communications, Inc.'s luxury postpaid brand, Smart Infinity, is rewarding its members with a Boracay getaway.

A complimentary 3-day and 2-night stay in a Deluxe Room for two at Shangri-La Resort & Spa Boracay is available to Infinity members when they sign up for a Smart Infinity Limitless Plan 5000 or 8000 from April 8 to June 8.

Part of the perks of the stay at the Shangri-La include daily breakfast for two, plus roundtrip land and speedboat transfers from Caticlan.

More details are available on Smart Infinity's website.

THE FARM AT SAN BENITO'S KID-FRIENDLY TREATMENTS

The Farm at San Benito in Lipa, Batangas has come up with activities for kids so the whole family can have a wellness holiday this summer.

There are many treatments available at the Farm for adults which are also safe for teens and kids. These are carried out by internationally–trained integrative medical doctors and licensed health professionals.

Among these are Live Blood Analysis, Nutritional Conversation, Hara Puri Treatment, Abdominal, Kidney and Belly Compress, Psychoemotional Stabilizing Techniques, Take Home Therapies, and Oral Prophylaxis for dental services.

Treatments made just for kids, on the other hand, include the Little Prince and Princess - Choco Milk Body Scrub, Purple Bliss Body Scrub, Lullaby Massage, Hilot Musmos (Infant Massage), Teenage Earth Facial Care, Rosy Glow Facial, Happy Feet Enzymes Glow Foot Scrub, Kiddie Manicure and Pedicure, Hair Super Food Mask, and Acqua Kids Therapy.

There is also Family Aqua Wellness, or two hours of water therapy treatments to help stimulate natural happy hormone chemicals. This includes the Hydraulic Massage Bed, Ring Water, Acupressure Pool, Gentle Water therapy, Vichy, Kniepp, Jacuzzi, Rainbow shower, Steam, Ice Bucket, Thermal Foot, and Thermal Bed.

Families can also stay at The Farm's luxury villas such as Mahogany Luxury Residences, which can accommodate seven persons. The 281-sqm villa offers a 2-bedroom suite with a spacious living area and dining area, gourmet kitchen with mini bar, service kitchen with cooktop, quarters, an outdoor swimming pool, and gazebo dining surrounded by a masterful tropical landscape.

Another option is the 580-sqm Mahogany Luxury Elite, also a 2-bedroom villa plus a basement living space with 2 additional bedrooms, a pantry kitchen and a mini-bar. This residence can fit up to 10 persons.

More details are available at The Farm's website and social media pages.