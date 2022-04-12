LOOK: Patrick Sugui, Aeriel Garcia in new prenup shoot

MANILA -- "This love is forever... You are every air that I breathe."

Air serves as the main theme of the newest prenup shoot of former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Patrick Sugui and social media influencer Aeriel Garcia.

Their event planner, La Belle Fete, explained the story behind the photos in an Instagram post over the weekend.

"It is euphoric to find respect and reciprocity in someone who fits your jagged edges and fills your empty cup. And it is surreal to find that person becomes the air that you breathe and yet leaves you breathless at the same time," La Belle Fete said.

"Aeriel is Pat's air. And Pat is Aeriel's heart. And as the air fills the whole body, the heart pumps the blood. And together, there's life; there's love."

Check out their prenup photos below:

Sugui and Garcia got engaged in December 2020, after two years of being a couple.

Prior to their air-themed photo shoot, Sugui and Garcia also had a Korean-inspired prenup session last year.