Miss Earth Philippines 2021 winners (L-R): Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism Sofia Lopez Galve, Miss Philippines Fire Veronica Meneses, Miss Philippines Air Ameera Almamari, and Miss Phillippines Earth Naelah Alshorbaji pose for pictures during a protest in front of the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on April 12, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Beauty queens joined cause-oriented groups in an event outside the Commission on Elections (Comelec) headquarters in Manila for an event dubbed as "Pagninilay para sa Halalang 2022."

The groups include Caritas Philippines, Ecowaste Coalition, Miss Earth Foundation, Paris Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting-Archdiocese of Manila, and Mangangalakakal ng Scrap sa Capulong, who all asked the electorate to carefully discern and select pro-people and pro-environment candidates.

The beauty queens include Naelah Alshorbaji (Miss Philippines Earth 2021), Veronica Meneses (Miss Philippines Fire 2021), Ameera Almamari (Miss Philippines Air 2021) and Sofia Lopez Galve (Miss Philippines Eco Tourism 2021).

The group brought a globe representing Mother Earth and a banner that read: "Vote Responsibly: Pick candidates who will fight for the common good and the environment."

"I hope that everyone considers who they are voting for," Alshorbaji said. "I hope you vote for this planet."

"Gamitin natin ang panahon na ito upang isiping mabuti ang ating pangulong iboboto," Meneses said.

"To vote is to have the dreams, the collective dreams of the Filipino people within our hands," Almamari said.

"Maka-Diyos, makakakalikasan, makatao, at makabansa. 'Yan po ang panata ko sa watawat ng Pilipinas. 'Yan din po ang hanap ko sa aking lider," Galve said.