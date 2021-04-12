Rabiya Mateo stuns in green terno for Miss Universe pre-pageant activity

Beauty queen Rabiya Mateo continues to highlight local fashion designers as she begins her battle in representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant.

In her second day in the United States, Mateo stunned in a green terno created by Marlon Tuazon during a Miss Universe pre-pageant activity.

The outfit is almost similar to the one she wore when she left the Philippines over the weekend, although this time, it is accented by pearls and seashells trimmings.

Mateo’s terno shows just “the right amount of skin” and is “cinched to perfection.”

A photo of the Filipina beauty was posted on Instagram by Aces and Queens, Mateo’s training camp.

In her Instagram stories, Mateo said she has yet to adapt to the US timezone, admitting she is having a hard time coping with jet lag.

“I was resting the whole day [yesterday]. That was my first international flight and it took us 13 hours to be here,” she said.

Although tired, Mateo seemed more than determined to make the Filipino people proud.

“Sa mga kababayan ko sa Pilipinas, nandito na ako ngayon sa Los Angeles. Pinapangako ko na gagawin ko lahat ng posibleng gawin para maiuwi ulit natin ang korona sa bayan,” she said in a video taken by ABS-CBN News’ Steve Angeles on April 10 (Manila time).

Mateo also asked for her countrymen to include her in their prayers as she competes for the Miss Universe crown.

“Mahal ko kayo, at please po ipagdasal n’yo ako at suportahan sa laban na ito,” Mateo added.

The Queen is here! Miss Philippines @rabiyamatteo has arrived in Los Angeles to get a head start on her Miss Universe preparations 🇵🇭👸🏻 @ABSCBNNews @balitangamerica @ANCALERTS pic.twitter.com/Kdp1eCAgCN — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) April 10, 2021

The 69th Miss Universe pageant will be held in Hollywood, Florida on May 16 (May 17 morning in Manila).

While it will be held this year, the competition is technically crowning its 2020 winner. The pageant, as well as its country counterparts, had been delayed numerous times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mateo is the first Miss Universe Philippines titlist to be fielded by the new namesake organization, which had acquired the national license of the pageant formerly held by Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. for half a century.

The Philippines has so far produced four Miss Universe winners: Gloria Diaz in 1969, Margie Moran in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015, and Catriona Gray in 2018.

