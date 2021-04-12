Pampanga cafe Siam Station will make you feel like you’re in a Thai BL series

Some of the drinks and merchandise at Siam Station, a Thai BL series-inspired cafe based in Angeles, Pampanga. Photos from Siam Station

MANILA — Craving for some pink milk, biscuit sticks, and looking for some Thai boys’ love (BL) series boxed sets and magazines? This Pampanga-based cafe has all of those and more that will make you feel like you're with your BL idols.

Customers can enjoy Thai street drinks at Siam Station in Angeles, where they can also buy some snacks and merchandise from various Thai BL series.

Its owner Hannah Nicdao told ABS-CBN News that she wanted to share with the public, especially her fellow BL fans, her collection and provide a taste of Thailand through the drinks they serve.

“Gusto rin iparanas sa mga fans dito and sa mga tao sa Pampanga na ‘yung mga natitikman ko roon ay masarap talaga at pwede sa mga Pinoy,” she told ABS-CBN News.

Photo from Siam Station.

The cafe serves the famous pink milk (Nom Yen) from the series "Sotus," Thai iced tea (Cha Yen), Ovaltine volcano (Ovaltine Phu Khao Fhai), iced green milk tea (Cha Kieow Nom Yen), Thai iced coffee (O-liang) and red soda (Nam Dang Soda).

They also serve snacks like wafers, biscuits, sticks, and chips, as well as merchandise like magazines, boxed sets, and photo books that are endorsed by the Thai actors.

All of the products and the ingredients they use are imported from Thailand, said Nicdao, who is joined by her brother Ian, and their barista Evangel Salunga in managing the place.

Photo from Siam Station.

Nicdao said she knows how it feels not to have the budget to buy the merch their idols promote so she wants their customers to have a glimpse of it in their cafe.

“Since I have a lot of collections, signed posters, gusto ko naman siyang i-share sa mga fan. Siyempre ‘di naman din lahat nakakapunta roon sa mga events, ganyan, parang rare na sa kanila ‘yung mga signed posters na nakikita talagang naka-sign ng idol nila,” Nicdao said.

“I want to make it on-hand para makita rin ng mga tao na out of budget sa kanila at least makita man lang nila. Alam mo ‘yung ganoong feeling na kahit ‘di man niya nabili at least nakita niya in person,” she added.

Nicdao is happy that many fans are coming to their cafe.

“Lahat ng design namin dito ay official merch. Sa excitement ng mga fans they do photo shoot a lot here and hindi ko talaga sila mapipigilan kasi alam ko ‘yung feels nila. Photo shoot here, photo shoot there sige ‘di na rin namin napipigilan. ’Yung feels talaga nila is nag-uumapaw na,” she said.

“Gusto ko lang talagang ma-maintain ‘yung mga merch kasi may iba pang mga fans from other parts of the Philippines na gusto ring pumunta rito at gusto naming makita nila ‘yun, madatnan pa nilang fresh from Thailand ‘yung mga ‘yun at ‘yung mga designs namin.”

The cafe is open for dine-in at a limited capacity. Take-out and delivery are also available by contacting them on their Facebook page.