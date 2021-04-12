LOOK: Joshua Garcia’s new love Marley

MANILA -- A more domesticated Joshua Garcia has emerged from the extended quarantine with his new love -- a golden retriever puppy named Marley.

Social media images show Garcia’s hands-on approach in aspects like bathing and training the dog, a gift from Moira de la Torre who recently collaborated with Garcia on the phenomenal music video hit, “Paubaya.”

“I promise I’ll take care of you," wrote Garcia on Instagram.

The actor’s fans group, tropangjoshuag, also captured their bonding moment aptly titled “good boy following daddy."

“A match made in heaven,” de la Torre mused in her reaction to Garcia’s post, while other followers dubbed the actor’s new passion as “paw-baya.”

Currently staying with his sister and nephew in Quezon City, Garcia has filled his time with his fitness regimen, including playing badminton, highlighted by his new commercial with Jollibee where he also shows his workout routine.

“Sakto 'yung project since I’ve started becoming more active and realized that I need to be fit and healthy especially during this pandemic,” he said.

More important, Garcia went back to school by enrolling in an entrepreneurship online course at Southville International School Affiliated with Foreign Universities (SISFU).

“It was his own initiative to make his time more meaningful," Nhila Mallari, his Star Magic handler, told ABS-CBN News.

Garcia had previously reiterated the need to do something new during the pandemic. “It’s never too late to do something new," he wrote in his post. “Use this pandemic time to create or learn new things."

“You just need courage and perseverance."

Garcia is expected to be back in the next cycle of episodes of “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

He is also awaiting the showing of his much-anticipated drama suspense thriller “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan,” directed by Chito Rono under Regal Films and ABS-CBN.

