Mela Habijan joins supermodel Coco Rocha's model camp

Mela Habijan is part of the Coco Rocha Model Camp. Instagram/Mela Habijan



Host and former beauty queen Mela Habijan got the chance to be mentored by supermodel Coco Rocha herself in New York.

The Miss Trans Global 2020 titleholder has joined the Coco Rocha Model Camp, which is marketed as a place for the "world's premier model training."

Sharing a clip of her strutting down the catwalk with Rocha, Habijan said in an Instagram post: "Because it's not every day that we get the chance to be mentored by the Queen of Pose herself."

It was last week when Habijan announced that she is flying to New York to meet Rocha, saying she is looking forward to the "once-in-a-lifetime experience."

"Who knows where this experience would bring me? Maybe, it could open huge opportunities in the global fashion and modeling industry? Maybe it could lead to more platforms to be visible and represent?" she said in a previous Instagram post.

"The future may be uncertain, but it’s bright and I’m very hopeful!" she added.

"All I know is I’m saying yes to possibilities! And I'm bringing with me my desire to learn, grow, and evolve; and I'm carrying in my heart 2 important flags: the Philippine flag and the Pride flag."

Related video: