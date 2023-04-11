MANILA -- The Philippines' newest Miss International representative looks like a living doll in her latest photo shoot.

Nicole Borromeo is pretty in pink as she held an umbrella made of flowers, as seen in photos posted online by makeup artist Anthea Bueno over the weekend.

"Living life in full bloom," the caption read.

Even Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray could not help but notice Borromeo's beauty as she commented on Bueno's Instagram post.

"This is sooo beautiful," she said.

To which Borromeo replied: "BRB got butterflies in my belly."

Other beauty queens also gushed over Borromeo's latest photo shoot.

"Living Barbie doll!" said Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Tamondong.

"Wow!" said Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves.

"Grabe ka," said Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Basiano.

"The most beautiful face ever," said Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Perez.

Borromeo was introduced by Miss International as one of its official candidates last week.

This year's pageant will be held on October 26 at Yoyogi Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo, Japan.