MANILA -- Heart Evangelista is taking her love for beauty and wellness to the next level by starting her own business.

The actress and style icon is the chief executive officer of Pure Living, which offers skin care and aromatherapy products, among others.

In her recent vlog, Evangelista said she wants to use her passion and expertise to create income opportunities for others amid the pandemic.

"So the pandemic hit. Obviously we're still doing content and all of that. And I remember I was thinking, 'Ano kayang puwede kong gawin?' Parang naisip ko, now is not really the time to just sit pretty and post your photos," she said.

"I really wanted to do something to also give back -- walang plastic, I'm really like that. Ever since before, lagi talagang ganon. So iniisip ko, every time may nagtatanong sa akin 'yung tao, 'Paano ko ma-afford 'yan?' I wanted to have something... not na napipilitan akong mag-share, but I wanted it to make sense to other people. So what can I do na alam kong solid na mage-excel ako, na kaya ko 'yung ibigay sa tao?" she explained.

Citing all of her learnings from being raised by entrepreneurs as well as her 24 years in the entertainment industry, Evangelista said she decided to create a line of affordable beauty and wellness products and allow others to sell them as well.

She said the goal is to have a business that would not just profit her, but also other people.

"Of course I still needed the profit... but I still wanted to come up with products that were quality, top-of-the-line, pinag-isipan, madami -- hindi lang isa para puwede kayong pumili -- and I wanted it to be affordable. And at the same time, I wanted to also promote people to also work, even if at home, kung wala kayong opportunities out there," she said.

"I wanted to come up with a company that will give people an opportunity because I'm for that. I'm for sharing, but I'm also for inspiring, for people to [also] want to become a boss," she added.

Evangelista said they are ready to guide those who are planning to join their team as a seller, with her company holding regular Zoom trainings and offering different price ranges for their products.

"We have different ranges kasi we wanted something na you can relate to. Kung ano ang feeling mong kaya niyong i-sell, 'yun ang puwede niyong pasukin. Or you can just do all," she said.

"I hope that this will inspire you to do something great for yourself, which will trickle down to your loved ones as well."