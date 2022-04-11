LOOK: Scarlet Snow Belo goes on vacation in Paris

Scarlet Snow Belo is happy that she gets to travel with her parents again as she goes on a vacation in Paris, France.

The 7-year-old social media darling is making the most of her school break as she enjoyed kid-friendly attractions like the Musée du Chocolat or Museum of Chocolate.

"Mommy loved learning about the history of chocolates, while me… well… I love eating the chocolates!" read the post on her Instagram page which is managed by her parents, celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho.

In another post, Belo can be seen buying bread for her parents.

"This morning we went to the boulangerie to get some freshly baked bread and guess what… it was my treat!" the caption read.

Belo has been unable to join her parents in their previous trips as she does not want to be absent in school, according to one of her Instagram posts.

"We're going on a trip and I'm so excited. Daddy and Mommy have been traveling and I often get left behind kasi I have school and I don't want to be absent," the caption read.

Belo is considered one of the most popular celebrity kids in the Philippines, with her Instagram page boasting of 5.1 million followers as of writing.

She has also been featured in several magazines, the latest being her cover appearance on the local fashion magazine Mega.